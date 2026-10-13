Lao President meets students at Baku State University

On October 13, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith met with students of Baku State University (BSU), Report informs.

Opening the event, BSU Rector Elchin Babayev highlighted the long-standing friendship between Azerbaijan and Laos, recalling that many Lao students had studied in Azerbaijan during the Soviet period. He also expressed the university's interest in establishing partnerships with leading Lao universities and expanding cooperation in education.

In his remarks, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev noted that around 2,000 Lao citizens had studied at various Azerbaijani higher education institutions during the Soviet period. He encouraged young people from Laos to explore educational opportunities in Azerbaijan, highlighted the benefits of the Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant, and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation between universities and research institutions in the two countries, as well as exchanges of students and academic staff.

President Thongloun Sisoulith spoke about his country's efforts to address the far-reaching consequences of war, promote national development, and improve the well-being of its population. He highlighted the importance of further advancing Azerbaijan–Laos relations and exploring new opportunities to broaden cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, university students had the opportunity to ask President Thongloun Sisoulith questions, which he answered.

The meeting concluded with BSU Rector Elchin Babayev presenting gifts to the Lao President.

The event continued with a cultural programme featuring musical performances.