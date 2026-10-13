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    Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional tensions by phone

    Region
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 19:55
    Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional tensions by phone

    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

    According to Report, citing TRT Haber, the sides discussed the latest developments in the region during the call.

    They also reviewed efforts aimed at resolving the current tensions.

    Abbas Araghchi Hakan Fidan
    Hakan Fidan iranlı həmkarı ilə regiondakı vəziyyəti müzakirə edib
    Хакан Фидан обсудил с иранским коллегой ситуацию в регионе
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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