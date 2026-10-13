Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional tensions by phone
Region
- 13 October, 2026
- 19:55
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.
According to Report, citing TRT Haber, the sides discussed the latest developments in the region during the call.
They also reviewed efforts aimed at resolving the current tensions.
Hakan Fidan iranlı həmkarı ilə regiondakı vəziyyəti müzakirə edib
Хакан Фидан обсудил с иранским коллегой ситуацию в регионе
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