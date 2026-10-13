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    Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan see broad potential for joint Caspian projects

    Other
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 20:40
    Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan see broad potential for joint Caspian projects

    Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have broad opportunities to implement joint projects aimed at leveraging the geopolitical advantages of the Caspian region, Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Gurbanmammet Elyasov said at an event in Baku dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan's Independence Day.

    According to Report, Elyasov said the favorable geographical location and rich energy and natural resources of the Caspian littoral states, including Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, have increased their strategic importance in Eurasia and global politics as a whole.

    He noted that Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are interested in strengthening cooperation in the Caspian region, which serves as a unique cultural and political bridge between Europe and Asia.

    The diplomat stressed that the two countries are developing cooperation not only in the political and diplomatic sphere but also in trade and the economy.

    According to him, the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation is an important mechanism for cooperation, within which current issues of bilateral relations are regularly discussed.

    "Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are important links in international transport corridors. The modernized infrastructure of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport and the Baku International Sea Trade Port provides efficient freight routes between Asia and Europe and is turning the Caspian region into a powerful logistics hub," Elyasov said.

    The ambassador also noted that Azerbaijan's active participation in interregional cooperation has elevated bilateral relations to a new geopolitical level.

    Elyasov expressed confidence that relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan would continue to strengthen and that expanding cooperation across all areas would contribute to ensuring security and stability in the region.

    Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations Gurbanmammet Elyasov
    Səfir: Azərbaycan və Türkmənistan Xəzərdə birgə layihələr üçün geniş imkanlara malikdir
    Посол: У Азербайджана и Туркменистана есть возможности для совместных проектов на Каспии
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