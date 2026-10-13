Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Turkmen charity fund to organize exhibition

The international exhibition MAMA "Mother Nature" will open in Turkmenistan in the coming days, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need.

According to Report, Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Gurbanmammet Elyasov said this at an event in Baku dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan's Independence Day.

"In the coming days, the international exhibition MAMA 'Mother Nature' will open in Turkmenistan, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need. The exhibition will remain on display in the country until mid-November," the diplomat said.

He stressed that the cultural and humanitarian sphere is an integral part of relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

"The regular organization of Culture Days, exhibitions, festivals and other cultural events in Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan contributes to the further strengthening of relations between our countries," Elyasov said.

According to the diplomat, Days of Turkmenistan Culture were held in Baku and Ganja in October 2025, while Days of Azerbaijan Culture took place in Ashgabat and Arkadag on June 5-7 this year.