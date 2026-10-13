Laos seeks broader cooperation with Azerbaijan in economy, trade and tourism

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Laos intends to explore opportunities to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of economy, trade, investment, humanitarian ties and tourism, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith said.

According to Report, the Lao president made the remarks in Baku during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Sisoulith expressed confidence that the official visit would give impetus to the practical implementation of the agreements reached.

He said he was sincerely convinced that, following the official visit, the relevant agencies of the two countries would continue detailed discussions on the agreements reached and begin implementing the results of the talks.