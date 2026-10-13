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First Lady of the Kingdom of Cambodia Pich Chanmony toured Icherisheher, one of Azerbaijan's world cultural heritage sites, on October 13.

According to Report, citing AZERTAC, her tour of Icherisheher began with a visit to the Maiden Tower, a historic architectural monument.

Pich Chanmony was briefed on the history of the tower's construction.

It was noted that the foundation of the Maiden Tower dates back to the 7th-6th centuries BC and that it was restored in the 12th century. The monument, which is 28 meters high and 16-16.5 meters in diameter, consists of a cylindrical tower and a large buttress structure adjoining it from the south.

Inside the Maiden Tower, the guest was given detailed information about the monument's internal structure, its historical function and archaeological finds.

During the tour, the Cambodian First Lady was also briefed on the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, which is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as renovation, landscaping and restoration work carried out there.

It was noted that rare historical and architectural monuments dating from different centuries have been preserved within Icherisheher.

The guest also familiarized herself with the Dastan brand created at the Icherisheher Traditional Art Center. She was informed about projects implemented under the brand to preserve and promote Azerbaijan's national heritage, as well as the handicrafts and works of art on display.

The Cambodian First Lady also demonstrated her artistic skills there.

She was presented with a kelaghayi by the Zadagan brand, decorated with ornaments inspired by Icherisheher, as a commemorative gift.

Pich Chanmony also visited the BuxarArt art space, where she was presented with a wooden model of Icherisheher.

The guest familiarized herself with the Community Center created for residents of Icherisheher, the recently landscaped Ichichari green public space, and the house-museum of Mir Teymur Mammadov. She was given detailed information about the museum and the works displayed there.

The First Lady of Cambodia also visited the Palace of the Shirvanshahs Complex, a masterpiece of medieval Eastern architecture and a historical and architectural monument of global significance.

She was informed that the structures of the historic complex, built in the early 15th century, are located at the highest point of one of Icherisheher's hills and can be clearly seen from the Caspian Sea and surrounding elevations. The complex has retained its historical and architectural prominence to this day.

She was presented there with a painting from the Dastan brand.

During the tour, Pich Chanmony was also briefed on Azerbaijan's first Treasured Teapot Museum.

It was noted that the museum presents, for the first time in a systematic exhibition, a unique collection reflecting the richness of global tea culture and the domestic and artistic traditions of different peoples.

One of the project's main features is the combination of global tea culture with Azerbaijan's ancient traditions of hospitality.

Alongside the samovar and pear-shaped tea glass, indispensable elements of the Azerbaijani tea table, the exhibition also features a 3,400-year-old clay samovar discovered in the ancient Shaki area.

It was noted that this demonstrates the ancient roots of Azerbaijan's tradition of preparing infusions with thyme, mint and various spices.

Pich Chanmony was left with a positive impression of her visit to Icherisheher.