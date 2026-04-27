Azerbaijan's Parliament approves agreement between Azerbaijan, CECECO
Milli Majlis
- 27 April, 2026
- 13:47
The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan has approved the "Host Country Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Clean Energy Centre for the ECO region," Report informs via AZERTAC.
The draft law was included in the agenda of Parliament's April 27 plenary session.
The agreement was signed in Baku on December 2, 2025.
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