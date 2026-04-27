Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan's Parliament approves agreement between Azerbaijan, CECECO

    Milli Majlis
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 13:47
    Azerbaijan's Parliament approves agreement between Azerbaijan, CECECO

    The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan has approved the "Host Country Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Clean Energy Centre for the ECO region," Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The draft law was included in the agenda of Parliament's April 27 plenary session.

    The agreement was signed in Baku on December 2, 2025.

    Azerbaijan CECECO Parliament
    MM Azərbaycanla İƏT-in Təmiz Enerji Mərkəzi arasında Ev Sahibi Ölkə sazişini ratifikasiya edib
    Парламент Азербайджана ратифицировал соглашение с Центром чистой энергии ОЭС

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