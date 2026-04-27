Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Jabbarov praises Azerbaijan's 13-medal success at European Wrestling Championships

    Individual sports
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 14:12
    Jabbarov praises Azerbaijan's 13-medal success at European Wrestling Championships

    The national team of Azerbaijan won 13 medals (5 gold, 2 silver, 6 bronze) at the European Wrestling Championships, which concluded in Tirana (Albania), Azerbaijani Economy Minister, President of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Report informs.

    "Our team has written another brilliant chapter in history by winning 13 medals (5 gold, 2 silver, and 6 bronze) at the European Wrestling Championships held in Albania's capital, Tirana. With this result, both our Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling national teams have become European champions. Our freestyle wrestling team has achieved its best performance in the last 17 years in terms of the medal tally. My heartfelt congratulations to our athletes, their coaches, and their families on this outstanding achievement. May Azerbaijani sports continue to shine on the international stage!" Jabbarov wrote on X.

    Mikayil Jabbarov Tirana Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation wrestling
    Mikayıl Cabbarov: "Azərbaycanın güləş komandası tarixində növbəti parlaq səhifə yazdı"
    Микаил Джаббаров: Борцы Азербайджана завоевали 13 медалей на ЧЕ в Тиране

    Latest News

    21:28

    PM: Czechia sent four letters to all leaders, to European Commission, Council

    Other
    21:23

    Babiš: Azerbaijan is strategic partner for Czech Republic

    Other
    21:18

    Azerbaijan, China explore freight transport cooperation

    Infrastructure
    21:10

    Ilham Aliyev: There are many things to do in liberated areas of Garabagh and East Zangezur

    Foreign policy
    21:05

    Czech, Azerbaijani leaders send clear message to business communities

    Foreign policy
    20:50

    Andrej Babiš invites Ilham Aliyev to visit Czech Republic

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Czech Prime Minister: Today's forum will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:20

    Azerbaijani President: Today we are heavily investing in East-West transport corridor

    Foreign policy
    20:05

    President: We are actively developing the renewable energy sector with huge potential in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed