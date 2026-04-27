The national team of Azerbaijan won 13 medals (5 gold, 2 silver, 6 bronze) at the European Wrestling Championships, which concluded in Tirana (Albania), Azerbaijani Economy Minister, President of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Report informs.

"Our team has written another brilliant chapter in history by winning 13 medals (5 gold, 2 silver, and 6 bronze) at the European Wrestling Championships held in Albania's capital, Tirana. With this result, both our Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling national teams have become European champions. Our freestyle wrestling team has achieved its best performance in the last 17 years in terms of the medal tally. My heartfelt congratulations to our athletes, their coaches, and their families on this outstanding achievement. May Azerbaijani sports continue to shine on the international stage!" Jabbarov wrote on X.