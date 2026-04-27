Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Filming of Novella II completed, highlighting Azerbaijani success stories in Georgia

    Region
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 14:03
    Filming of Novella II completed, highlighting Azerbaijani success stories in Georgia

    The filming of the feature documentary film Novella II, dedicated to the success stories of Azerbaijanis living in Georgia, has been completed, as the project is currently in the preparation stage for its official presentation, project director Ilkin Huseynov said, Report informs.

    According to him, the film's runtime is approximately 40 minutes. The filming took place in several regions of Georgia - in Tbilisi, as well as in Marneuli, Gardabani, and Telavi.

    The film tells the stories of young Azerbaijanis who have successfully established themselves in the fields of law, medicine, social work, and sports, and reflects their professional journeys, the overcoming of challenges, and the results they have achieved.

    The film was produced by Aktual Media with the support of business community representatives and is currently in the final stage of editing.

    The first part of the project - Novella I - was released in 2025. The new film is planned to be presented at local and international film festivals, as well as broadcast on leading Georgian television channels - Imedi TV and Rustavi 2.

    Georgia Azerbaijan
    Gürcüstanda azərbaycanlıların uğur hekayələrindən bəhs edən filmin çəkilişləri yekunlaşıb
    Истории успеха азербайджанцев в Грузии: завершены съемки фильма "Novella II"

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