Milli Majlis ratifies additional agreement on WUF13

The Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan ratified the supplementary agreement on organizational and financial matters related to the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Report informs.

According to the bill submitted for discussion at today's plenary session of the parliament on the approval of the "Supplementary Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations on organizational measures and financial matters related to the 13th session of the World Urban Forum to be held in Baku in 2026," the document was signed on January 15, 2026, in Geneva.

The agreement aims to regulate organizational measures and financial matters related to WUF13.

The agreement designates the Baku Olympic Stadium as the venue for the event, with the dates set for May 17–22, 2026.

According to the document, the requirements for security measures during the event, the procedures in case of force majeure circumstances are regulated, and the scope of participants and composition of delegates, matters related to obligations under the United Nations Human Settlements Program, and other important issues are determined.

After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in one reading.