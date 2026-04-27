Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Andrej Babiš: Azerbaijan - strategic partner for Czech Republic

    Foreign policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 13:16
    Andrej Babiš: Azerbaijan - strategic partner for Czech Republic

    "Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for the Czech Republic. We have very sincere, friendly relations," Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš said during a press statement with President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    He also emphasized that Azerbaijan is at the center of the world's attention today.

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