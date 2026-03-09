Azerbaijani and Romanian FMs discuss tensions in Middle East

Romania's Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Toiu made a phone call to Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan MFA.

The parties discussed the current security situation in the region, particularly the risks arising amid the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. In this context, the Romanian side was informed about the drone attack carried out from the territory of Iran against Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. It was noted that as a result of the attacks, civilian infrastructure was damaged and civilians were injured.

The Romanian minister condemned this attack and expressed her concern. She emphasized that such attacks pose a serious threat to stability and security in the region.

During the phone conversation, issues on the agenda of the existing strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Romania, energy security, transport and connectivity projects, as well as other bilateral and multilateral cooperation areas of mutual interest, were also discussed.