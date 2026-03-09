Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Foreign policy
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 17:47
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran's Supreme Leader

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "Your Eminence Ayatollah Khamenei,

    I congratulate you on your appointment as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

    Once again, I extend my condolences to you on the tragic passing of your father, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

    Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran stem from the will of our peoples, who have historically lived in an atmosphere of good-neighborliness and friendship. I hope that together we will make further efforts to develop interstate relations in a spirit of mutual respect and trust, in accordance with the interests of our peoples.

    Once again, I convey my congratulations on your appointment to this high position and wish the friendly and brotherly people of Iran peace and security."

