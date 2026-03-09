Bayramov and Portuguese FM discuss risks amid Middle East war

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Portugal's Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel made a phone call to Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan MFA.

    During the phone conversation, the parties exchanged views on regional and international security issues.

    The ministers reviewed the risks to regional security arising against the backdrop of the war in the Middle East. In this context, the drone attack carried out from the territory of Iran against Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was emphasized as unacceptable and condemned.

    During the phone conversation, the current state and development prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Portugal were discussed, including political dialogue, economic cooperation, and other issues of mutual interest.

    The ministers emphasized the importance of continuing mutual contacts.

    Ceyhun Bayramov portuqaliyalı həmkarı ilə Yaxın Şərqdəki müharibə fonunda riskləri müzakirə ediblər
    Байрамов и Ранжел обсудили риски для безопасности на фоне войны на Ближнем Востоке

