Pashinyan congratulates Iran's new Supreme Leader
Region
- 09 March, 2026
- 16:57
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his election as Iran's Supreme Leader, Report informs via Armenpress.
"I congratulate you on your election as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution. I am confident that the strong ties between Armenia and Iran will continue to develop and achieve new successes. Taking this opportunity, I wish the friendly people of Iran well-being and lasting peace," Pashinyan said in the letter published by his office.
