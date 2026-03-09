Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Region
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 16:57
    Pashinyan congratulates Iran's new Supreme Leader

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his election as Iran's Supreme Leader, Report informs via Armenpress.

    "I congratulate you on your election as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution. I am confident that the strong ties between Armenia and Iran will continue to develop and achieve new successes. Taking this opportunity, I wish the friendly people of Iran well-being and lasting peace," Pashinyan said in the letter published by his office.

    Nikol Pashinyan Mojtaba Khamenei Armenia Iran
    Paşinyan Müctəba Xameneini İranın ali rəhbəri seçilməsi münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Пашинян поздравил Моджтабу Хаменеи с избранием верховным лидером Ирана

