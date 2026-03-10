Azerbaijan celebrates 'Wind Tuesday'

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates "Yel Charshanbasi" (Wind Tuesday) - the third Tuesday before Novruz.

This day heralds the arrival of spring.

According to beliefs, on this Tuesday the wind and air currents awaken, wandering across the world, setting the awakened water and fire into motion, and breathing new life into all that exists. That is why this day is also called "Windy Tuesday."

On this day, at dusk, bonfires are lit in every yard and every neighborhood, and those gathered around the fire take turns jumping over it three times. According to folk belief, this is how a person rids themselves of all hardships and troubles.

During "Yel Charshanbasi," preparations also continue for the last pre-holiday Tuesday and for Novruz itself: homes, yards, and outbuildings are tidied up, and sweets are baked.

According to mythological beliefs, the wind is also considered a guide that shows the right path.

The last pre-holiday Tuesday - "Torpag Charshanbasi," or "Earth Tuesday" - will be celebrated this year on March 17.

Azerbaijan will celebrate Novruz on March 20–21.