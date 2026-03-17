Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II dies aged 93

Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II has passed away.

Report informs via Mtavari Arkhi TV that Ilia II died at the age of 93 in the hospital where he had been receiving treatment.

The Patriarch's representative, Bishop Shio Mujiri, confirmed his death.

The head of the Patriarchate's Public Relations Department, Archpriest Andria Jagmaidze, stated that His Holiness Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II will be buried on March 18 at the Holy Trinity Cathedral.