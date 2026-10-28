Shlapachenko: UN focuses on green development in co-op with Azerbaijan

The United Nations (UN) is focusing on green development and climate resilience in its current cooperation with Azerbaijan, Dmytro Shlapachenko, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, said at the 9th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

According to Shlapachenko, planned investment allocated to this outcome has increased fivefold compared to the previous cooperation framework for 2021-2025.

"The UN remains committed to supporting this work through the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework signed with the Government of Azerbaijan for 2026-2030. Under the second priority area of the cooperation framework, our shared outcome is that by 2030 people in Azerbaijan will benefit from green development, a just transition, strengthened ecosystems and greater climate resilience," he said.

He also pointed out that the UN's role is catalytic in nature and is based on the principle of leaving no one behind.

"Today's dialogue will be important for discussing policy options and exchanging views that can help translate national climate ambition into practical action. This is because no single institution, sector or stakeholder can deliver this transition alone. Success will depend on the strength of partnerships between the government and stakeholders working together to turn ambition into action and commitments into results," he added.