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    OIC chief calls for stronger international cooperation to combat corruption

    Other countries
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 11:28
    OIC chief calls for stronger international cooperation to combat corruption

    Member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) need to strengthen cooperation in combating corruption in response to advances in modern technology and the growing complexity of financial crimes, OIC Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed said, according to Report.

    "Modern technologies can be used to conceal illicit financial transactions, transfer criminal proceeds and obstruct investigations conducted by competent authorities. That is why international cooperation and information sharing must be strengthened," he said at the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of OIC member states in Baku.

    The secretary-general stressed the importance of the early entry into force of the Mecca Convention on Cooperation among Law Enforcement Authorities in Combating Corruption.

    "We once again call on states that have not yet signed or ratified the convention to complete the necessary procedures to ensure its entry into force and effective implementation as soon as possible," he said.

    According to the OIC chief, the organization is also continuing to develop cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations on the recovery of illicitly acquired assets and the use of modern technologies in anti-corruption efforts.

    He thanked Azerbaijan for hosting the meeting and expressed confidence that its outcomes would help translate existing commitments into practical action.

    Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed Fight against corruption
    İƏT-in Baş katibi korrupsiya ilə mübarizədə beynəlxalq əməkdaşlığı gücləndirməyə çağırıb
    Генсек ОИС призвал усилить международное сотрудничество в борьбе с коррупцией
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