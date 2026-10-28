Saudi Arabia calls on OIC states to support anti-corruption resolution

Saudi Arabia has called on member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to support a draft resolution aimed at strengthening information exchange in the fight against corruption, Chairman of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority of Saudi Arabia Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous said at the 3rd high-level meeting of the heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of OIC countries in Baku, Report informs.

Al-Kahmous also emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation within the framework of the Makkah Convention of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies.

"We highly appreciate the ratification of the convention by a number of states and call on the remaining countries to sign, ratify, or accede to this document," the head of the authority noted.

In addition, the chairman congratulated Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev on Azerbaijan's assumption of the chairmanship and expressed gratitude for the high level of organization of the meeting in Baku.