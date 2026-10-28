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    Youth among most vulnerable groups amid global changes, official says

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 11:41
    Youth among most vulnerable groups amid global changes, official says

    Youth are one of the most vulnerable groups in society in the face of global changes, making it necessary to provide them with support and opportunities to overcome emerging challenges, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Farid Jafarov said at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, international organizations, governments, and representatives of the academic community note the vulnerability of youth in the face of change in their reports and studies.

    "Given that the world is facing disasters, pandemics, and conflicts, young people need to be provided with opportunities and support that will help them overcome these challenges," he noted.

    Jafarov also emphasized that modern challenges open up new prospects for the younger generation.

    "We live in a world that opens up opportunities for youth, as well as for representatives of other generations, that previously did not exist in the history of mankind. Regardless of religious or ethnic affiliation, as well as the country you come from, today you have a chance to achieve success in your career and life thanks to opportunities that were previously inaccessible," the deputy minister added.

    Farid Jafarov 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Fərid Cəfərov: Gənclərin mövcud çağırışları dəf etmək üçün dəstəyə ehtiyacı var
    Фарид Джафаров: Молодежь нуждается в поддержке для преодоления имеющихся вызовов
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