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    Baku Steel Company presented its product portfolio at an exhibition in Turkmenistan

    Industry
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 11:42
    Baku Steel Company presented its product portfolio at an exhibition in Turkmenistan

    Baku Steel Company CJSC participated with its own stand at the 31st International Conference and Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan" (OGT 2026), held in Ashgabat from 21 to 23 October 2026.

    Dedicated to the sustainable development of the energy sector, current trends in the global energy market and investment opportunities in Turkmenistan"s oil and gas industry, the event brought together industrial companies and business representatives from a range of countries.

    At the exhibition, Baku Steel Company showcased rebar, wire rod, pipes, billets and ferrosilicon. Visitors to the stand were provided with information on the products" technical specifications, applications and compliance with international quality standards.

    BSC"s stand, prepared for OGT 2026, received the "Best Stand Design" award. The award recognized outstanding creativity, professional design and excellence in exhibition stand presentation.

    During the event, company representatives held B2B meetings with potential partners to discuss demand in regional markets, possible areas of cooperation and projects of mutual interest.

    Participation in OGT 2026 provided Baku Steel Company with an important opportunity to strengthen its position in international markets, develop new business relationships and expand its export geography.

    ABOUT THE COMPANY

    Baku Steel Company CJSC is the largest metallurgical enterprise in the South Caucasus, manufacturing high-quality steel products for the construction, infrastructure and industrial sectors.

    For more information: www.bakusteel.com

    Baku Steel Company presented its product portfolio at an exhibition in Turkmenistan
    Baku Steel Company presented its product portfolio at an exhibition in Turkmenistan
    Baku Steel Company presented its product portfolio at an exhibition in Turkmenistan
    Baku Steel Company presented its product portfolio at an exhibition in Turkmenistan
    Baku Steel Company presented its product portfolio at an exhibition in Turkmenistan
    Baku Steel Company presented its product portfolio at an exhibition in Turkmenistan
    Baku Steel Company presented its product portfolio at an exhibition in Turkmenistan
    Baku Steel Company presented its product portfolio at an exhibition in Turkmenistan

    Baku Steel Company CJSC
    Photo
    "Baku Steel Company" Türkmənistanda keçirilən sərgidə məhsul portfelini təqdim edib
    Photo
    Baku Steel Company представила продуктовый портфель на выставке в Туркменистане
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