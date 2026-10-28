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    Qatar calls on OIC countries to speed up ratification of Makkah anti-corruption convention

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 11:38
    Qatar calls on OIC countries to speed up ratification of Makkah anti-corruption convention

    Qatar calls on the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to speed up the ratification of the Makkah Convention on cooperation between law enforcement agencies in the fight against corruption, Chairman of the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA) of Qatar Hamad bin Nasser bin Rashid Al-Misnad said at the third high-level meeting of the heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of OIC member states in Baku, Report informs.

    "During the second meeting in Doha in November 2024, the Makkah Convention was signed by 21 states, bringing the total number of signatory countries to 24. Qatar recently ratified the convention, and we expect the remaining OIC states to follow suit so that the document enters into force as soon as possible," he stated.

    Al-Misnad noted that the complex political situation and security challenges require the strengthening of international cooperation in the fight against transnational crime.

    He emphasized the importance of respecting state sovereignty, the peaceful settlement of conflicts, ensuring the rule of law, and combating impunity.

    According to the chairman of the authority, the Makkah Convention is intended to become the legal basis for expanding cooperation, exchanging information between competent authorities, and recovering assets obtained by criminal means.

    Al-Misnad also expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will continue to work on strengthening anti-corruption interaction between the OIC states.

    "Concluding Qatar's chairmanship, we would like to thank the OIC states and the General Secretariat for their cooperation. We are confident that Azerbaijan will continue this work and ensure the achievement of practical results for the benefit of our states and peoples," he emphasized.

    Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Fight against corruption Qatar
    Qətər İƏT ölkələrini Məkkə Konvensiyasının ratifikasiyasını sürətləndirməyə çağırıb
    Катар призвал страны ОИС ускорить ратификацию Мекканской конвенции
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