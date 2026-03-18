Iran confirms death of Ali Larijani and his son following US and Israeli strike

Iran has officially confirmed the death of Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani as a result of a strike which, according to the Iranian side, was carried out by the United States and Israel.

Report informs via Tasnim that along with Ali Larijani, his son Morteza Larijani-described by the agency as a prominent scientist, as well as the head of security of the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Sardar Nejad, were also killed.

The publication notes that all three were victims of the same attack.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, commenting on the incident, called Larijani's death "an extremely sorrowful event" and promised a harsh response against those responsible.

"We will severely avenge all those whose hands are stained with the blood of innocent yet steadfast defenders of Iran," the statement released by the presidential office said.

According to the Fars news agency, the funeral of Ali Larijani will take place on March 18 in Tehran.