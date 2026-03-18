Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran confirms death of Ali Larijani and his son following US and Israeli strike

    Other
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 08:57
    Iran confirms death of Ali Larijani and his son following US and Israeli strike

    Iran has officially confirmed the death of Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani as a result of a strike which, according to the Iranian side, was carried out by the United States and Israel.

    Report informs via Tasnim that along with Ali Larijani, his son Morteza Larijani-described by the agency as a prominent scientist, as well as the head of security of the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Sardar Nejad, were also killed.

    The publication notes that all three were victims of the same attack.

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, commenting on the incident, called Larijani's death "an extremely sorrowful event" and promised a harsh response against those responsible.

    "We will severely avenge all those whose hands are stained with the blood of innocent yet steadfast defenders of Iran," the statement released by the presidential office said.

    According to the Fars news agency, the funeral of Ali Larijani will take place on March 18 in Tehran.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Ali Larijani
    İran hökuməti Əli Laricani və oğlunun ölümünü təsdiqləyib
    Иран подтвердил гибель Али Лариджани и его сына после удара США и Израиля

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