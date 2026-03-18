Ilham Aliyev, Friedrich Merz discuss situation in Middle East, its impact on South Caucasus
Foreign policy
- 18 March, 2026
- 09:00
On March 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz held a telephone conversation.
Report informs via AZERTAC that during the call, the sides expressed concern over the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and exchanged views on their potential impact on the South Caucasus region.
Friedrich Merz welcomed the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, emphasizing its importance for regional stability.
The President of Azerbaijan and the Federal Chancellor of Germany also discussed prospects for bilateral relations, as well as issues related to expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union.
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