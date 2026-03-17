Consular section of Azerbaijan Embassy in US closes for 11 days

The Consular Section of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States will temporarily suspend its operations from March 20 to 31, 2026, due to the Ramadan and Novruz holidays, Report informs.

The announcement was posted on the embassy's official page on X.

The diplomatic mission also noted that during this period, alternative contact methods can be used to communicate with the consular section:

Hotline: +1 (202) 556-9391

Email: [email protected]