Jeyhun Bayramov and Abbas Araghchi discuss bilateral agenda
Foreign policy
- 17 March, 2026
- 22:45
The foreign ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan have held a telephone conversation.
As Report informs via Khabar Foori, Abbas Araghchi and Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the latest developments in the region and bilateral relations.
Abbas Araghchi stated that the attacks by the US and Israel violate international law. "Iran's defensive measures are directed exclusively against aggressors, as well as bases and facilities used for attacks," he noted.
During the conversation, an exchange of views on a number of bilateral issues also took place, and the importance of continuing close consultations between the two countries to eliminate any misunderstandings in the current conditions was emphasized.
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