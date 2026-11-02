The EU and the UK intend to expand cooperation in the field of defense and security, but have not yet been able to agree on London's participation in the European defense program SAFE (Security Action for Europe), the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, said in Brussels during the EU-UK security and defense dialogue, Report informs.

"It has not yet been possible to agree on the UK's participation in the SAFE program, but we have other opportunities for cooperation," Kallas said.

According to her, the parties are also discussing the prospects for the second round of the program, SAFE 2.

UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting stated that London will consider the possibility of joining the future program once its parameters and conditions for participation become known.

He emphasized that the UK's defense policy is built on the principle of "NATO first, but not only NATO," noting the need to strengthen European defense capabilities within the framework of a stronger North Atlantic Alliance.

"A stronger Europe within a stronger NATO means a stronger UK and collective security," the minister stated.

Streeting also warned against protectionism in the defense industry, emphasizing that the UK and EU countries must jointly increase production capacities and not restrict cooperation between European defense companies.

Kallas, in turn, noted the importance of the UK's participation in broader EU defense initiatives. Among the priorities, she named the agreement on the framework for the UK's participation in EU civilian and military missions. Negotiations on this document are ongoing.