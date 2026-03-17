'Bloggers'' fake photos - State Security Service exposes lies

As Report previously wrote, the State Security Service has detained a person who blackmailed the family of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The images found on the detained individual's phone were taken from 18+ websites.

The segment that ITV aired states:

"The woman seen in the footage is known on such websites under the nickname ‘Amber Lulu." Her real name and place of residence are known to the investigation. There are numerous photos of this woman on her public social media accounts. In other words, the entire campaign conducted against Alena Aliyeva is based on a major lie. The organizers of this campaign, who call themselves bloggers, are of course aware of this. Let everyone judge their behavior according to their own conscience. However, there are still a number of unclear aspects in this case. Who passed these videos to the individuals calling themselves bloggers? We present another part of the audio recording found on the detained person's phone."

Transcript of the voice message sent by Zaki Salimov to F.S.:

"I understand - one needs to understand it here as well. That is, one should also understand where the button was pressed from. In other words, how far they allow things to go. For example, the fact that this issue was voiced and brought up by Mehman - permission was given for that. Do you understand? We were also given permission to, let's say, highlight it a bit, exaggerate it somewhat, and spread it.

Because you know that if someone here plays something excessively, they will be taken down. You understand this well, and you also know well how, in these games being played, who is given which role and how far they are allowed to go. This is a very broad and deep topic, so I'm speaking briefly and on the surface, because I know that you understand these things - that's why I'm discussing this with you.

Today, we are only going as far as the permitted line. If we go beyond that, it would create a very difficult situation. Because, regarding this regime, the button has already been pressed from above that it must be changed. Now the question is: in what form and format should it be changed? Will they allow us to make that change, or will they bring someone else to do it?

That's why I always say in my conversations: one must know how to set up a game within big politics. If we can set up the game within this big politics, that's a different matter - then we will win. If not, then you understand - they will present such a person before the public that everyone will be ready to pray at his feet."

'Bloggers'' fake photos - State Security Service exposes lies

Who is giving the permission? Who has decided on a change of power? In their own words, who is the "one sitting above"? What foreign-based person or force is there that could decide on a change of power in Azerbaijan? Why would such a force be dissatisfied with the government of a strong and victorious Azerbaijan? This is already the subject of an entirely different investigation.

A question may arise: why did we decide to speak about this topic now? Why had we not spoken about such cases of blackmail before? In the past, when such videos appeared, the power of social media and the level of development of modern technologies were not as advanced as they are today. At that time, covering such a topic on air would have meant spreading it even more widely. Now, however, the reach of social media, as well as the technology used to fabricate such videos, has developed significantly, and this type of blackmail material can now spread actively and widely. That is precisely why we prepared material to refute this video. We believe that, regardless of a person's position in society, political affiliation, or gender, such actions should not be taken against anyone.

Especially blackmail against a woman is unacceptable. In Azerbaijani society, a woman has always been sacred. She is our daughter, our mother, our sister. This has been our national value for centuries. When a woman is slandered, that stain is cast upon the entire society. If today we ignore slander and defamation directed at one woman, tomorrow there is a possibility that it will spread across the whole society. We must all, as a society, prevent this starting today.