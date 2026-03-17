Bukhara caravanserai opened after major restoration and conservation efforts

On March 17, the grand opening of the 15th-century national monument - Bukhara caravanserai - after major restoration and conservation efforts, and the presentation of the "BukharArt" art space, which will operate here, were held in Icherisheher, Report informs.

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov, Alena Aliyeva, Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova, Chairman of the Board of the "Icherisheher" State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration Rufat Mahmud, as well as cultural figures and public representatives attended the event.

This magnificent building, built on an ancient trade route as a shelter for Central Asian merchants, has now regained its former glory through a large-scale project implemented in accordance with the relevant Order of President Ilham Aliyev. The restoration was meticulously carried out on the principle of preserving both the architectural and engineering features of the monument.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the Board of the "Icherisheher" State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration Rufat Mahmud said that the restoration is of great importance in terms of preserving historical heritage and passing it on to future generations. According to him, the newly established "BukharArt" art space will contribute to the cultural life of Icherisheher.

In his remarks, restorer Erich Pumer said the process of major renovation and strengthening of the Bukhara caravanserai was carried out with great sensitivity: "The key priority during the restoration was to safeguard the original architectural style and historical features of the monument. At the same time, modern engineering solutions were integrated to ensure the durability of the structure."

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov underlined that this place has historically served as a center where people from diverse regions met, new trade relations were established, and bonds between peoples were strengthened. He said that the history of the Bukhara caravanserai is directly linked to the centuries-old ties between the peoples of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

Then, the guests viewed the monument.

Restoration and conservation works were carried out over 3.5 years by the renowned Austrian company "Atelier Erich Pummer GmbH," a company with international expertise in this field, on the order of the "Icherisheher" State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration.

According to the new concept, the Bukhara caravanserai has been transformed into a functional and creative space for local craftsmen. The carvanserai contains a total of 18 rooms, each dedicated to artisans representing various fields of art. The artisans will create and demonstrate their handicrafts daily, simultaneously offering their products for sale.

"BukharArt" will operate as an interactive art space for local and foreign visitors. Here, artists will host various master classes, demonstrating the intricacies of Azerbaijani folk art in a practical way. Traditional crafts such as weaving, sculpture, leatherworking, painting, carpet weaving, iron forging, miniature art, artistic ceramics, marbling art, and wood carving are represented here.

With its unique architectural style and mystical atmosphere, "BukharArt" will become one of the most attractive cultural centers for both residents and guests of the capital.