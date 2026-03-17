Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    IRGC confirms death of Basij commander

    Region
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 23:07
    IRGC confirms death of Basij commander

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC/SEPAH) has confirmed the death of Gholam Reza Soleimani, the commander of the Basij division, Report informs, citing the IRGC.

    The Israel Defense Forces had earlier declared that Gholam Reza Soleimani, the commander of the Basij division, was killed as a result of an airstrike in Tehran.

    The Basij division played a key role in suppressing internal protests, including carrying out mass arrests and using force against demonstrators.

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) US and Israel Operation Against Iran
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