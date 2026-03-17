IRGC confirms death of Basij commander

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC/SEPAH) has confirmed the death of Gholam Reza Soleimani, the commander of the Basij division, Report informs, citing the IRGC.

The Israel Defense Forces had earlier declared that Gholam Reza Soleimani, the commander of the Basij division, was killed as a result of an airstrike in Tehran.

The Basij division played a key role in suppressing internal protests, including carrying out mass arrests and using force against demonstrators.