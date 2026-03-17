IRGC confirms death of Basij commander
Region
- 17 March, 2026
- 23:07
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC/SEPAH) has confirmed the death of Gholam Reza Soleimani, the commander of the Basij division, Report informs, citing the IRGC.
The Israel Defense Forces had earlier declared that Gholam Reza Soleimani, the commander of the Basij division, was killed as a result of an airstrike in Tehran.
The Basij division played a key role in suppressing internal protests, including carrying out mass arrests and using force against demonstrators.
Latest News
23:21
Photo
Bukhara caravanserai opened after major restoration and conservation effortsCultural policy
23:07
IRGC confirms death of Basij commanderRegion
22:45
Jeyhun Bayramov and Abbas Araghchi discuss bilateral agendaForeign policy
22:38
Video
'Bloggers'' fake photos - State Security Service exposes liesDomestic policy
21:59
Photo
Nigar Aliyeva's exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet MuseumArt
21:49
Video
Azerbaijan State Security Service detains person who blackmailed president's familyDomestic policy
21:36
Trump says US will leave Iran in near futureOther countries
21:15
Photo
Novruz fair opens in AghdamDomestic policy
21:04