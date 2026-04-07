Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Death toll from Israeli operations in Lebanon rises to 1,530

    Other countries
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 20:00
    Death toll from Israeli operations in Lebanon rises to 1,530

    The death toll from Israel Defense Forces operations in Lebanon has reached 1,530, Al Jazeera wrote, citing Lebanon's Health Ministry, Report informs.

    A further 4,812 people have been wounded, the ministry said.

    The escalation comes amid a broader regional conflict that began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes the same day.

    After Hezbollah joined the conflict on Iran's side, launching rockets and drones at Israel, Israeli forces intensified strikes on southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut, where the group's infrastructure is located. Israel has also expanded its ground operation in southern Lebanon.

    Lebanon Escalation in Middle East Israel Defense Forces (IDF)
    İsrailin Livandakı əməliyyatı nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 1 530 nəfərə çatıb
    Число погибших в результате операции ЦАХАЛ в Ливане достигло 1 530 человек

    Latest News

    20:43

    US urges all citizens in Bahrain to shelter in place 'until further notice'

    Other countries
    20:31

    China and Russia veto UN resolution on protecting Hormuz shipping

    Other countries
    20:15
    Photo

    Anatolian Phoenix - 2026 international exercise commences

    Other
    20:00

    Death toll from Israeli operations in Lebanon rises to 1,530

    Other countries
    19:52

    French nationals freed from detention in Iran, returning to France, Macron says

    Other countries
    19:43
    Photo

    Emin Amrullayev visits Study in Azerbaijan fair in Almaty

    Education and science
    19:34

    New US Navy budget wants $3B for new Tomahawks, $4.3B for SM-6s

    Other countries
    19:25

    Vance confident Orbán will retain power after election

    Other countries
    19:07
    Photo

    Economic Council and Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Investment Holding convene for joint meeting

    Finance
    All News Feed