Death toll from Israeli operations in Lebanon rises to 1,530

The death toll from Israel Defense Forces operations in Lebanon has reached 1,530, Al Jazeera wrote, citing Lebanon's Health Ministry, Report informs.

A further 4,812 people have been wounded, the ministry said.

The escalation comes amid a broader regional conflict that began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes the same day.

After Hezbollah joined the conflict on Iran's side, launching rockets and drones at Israel, Israeli forces intensified strikes on southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut, where the group's infrastructure is located. Israel has also expanded its ground operation in southern Lebanon.