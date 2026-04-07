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    Economic Council and Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Investment Holding convene for joint meeting

    Finance
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 19:07
    Economic Council and Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Investment Holding convene for joint meeting

    A joint meeting of the Economic Council and the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH), chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, was held on April 7, Report informs.

    The agenda covered discussions on the strategic development of Azerbaijan's oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors. Key topics included objectives in oil refining and petrochemicals, future prospects, and the sustainable domestic supply of petroleum products, along with other topical issues.

    SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf presented a report on the agenda items. Members of the AIH Supervisory Board, as well as the CEO and the Chairman of the Executive Board, participated in the meeting.

    In conclusion, the meeting participants adopted decisions on the topics discussed and issued instructions to the AIH Executive Board, SOCAR, and other relevant institutions.

    Economic Council and Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Investment Holding convene for joint meeting
    Economic Council and Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Investment Holding convene for joint meeting
    Economic Council and Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Investment Holding convene for joint meeting

    Economic Council Azerbaijan Investment Holding Ali Asadov
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