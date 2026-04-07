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    Minister: Serbia could be ready to build a nuclear power plant by 2032

    Other countries
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 18:33
    Minister: Serbia could be ready to build a nuclear power plant by 2032

    Serbia could be ready to build a nuclear power plant by 2032, Mining and Energy Minister Dubravka Đedović Handanović said on Tuesday.

    According to the Balkan bureau of Report News Agency, she made the remarks at a meeting with heads of subgroups within an interdepartmental expert working group tasked with assessing the feasibility of developing nuclear energy.

    During the meeting, participants discussed studies to be carried out in the first phase of the nuclear program.

    It was noted that a preliminary technical study on the peaceful use of nuclear energy was completed last year, and that Serbia is currently in the first phase of its nuclear program.

    According to the minister, a significant portion of project tasks within the subgroups has already been defined at this stage.

    nuclear energy Dubravka Đedović Handanović Serbia
    Nazir: Serbiya 2032-ci ilə qədər atom elektrik stansiyasının tikintisinə hazır ola bilər
    Сербия может быть готова к строительству АЭС уже к 2032г

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