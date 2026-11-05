Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss digital government cooperation

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Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed expanding cooperation in digital government, exchanging experience on the myGov platform, and exploring opportunities for joint collaboration, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Report.

The talks took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Hasanov and Uzbekistan's First Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies Ayubkhon Sultanov.

According to the ministry, the meeting also covered potential areas of cooperation in developing digital services powered by artificial intelligence agents, as well as creating and implementing speech-to-text models for these services.

Particular attention was also paid to the development of the startup ecosystem. The sides exchanged views on strengthening cooperation between the two countries' IT parks, expanding opportunities for startups to enter each other's markets, and fostering closer ties between their innovation ecosystems.