Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss digital government cooperation

    ICT
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 10:24
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss digital government cooperation

    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed expanding cooperation in digital government, exchanging experience on the myGov platform, and exploring opportunities for joint collaboration, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Report.

    The talks took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Hasanov and Uzbekistan's First Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies Ayubkhon Sultanov.

    According to the ministry, the meeting also covered potential areas of cooperation in developing digital services powered by artificial intelligence agents, as well as creating and implementing speech-to-text models for these services.

    Particular attention was also paid to the development of the startup ecosystem. The sides exchanged views on strengthening cooperation between the two countries' IT parks, expanding opportunities for startups to enter each other's markets, and fostering closer ties between their innovation ecosystems.

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss digital government cooperation
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss digital government cooperation

    Rashad Hasanov Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport digital cooperation Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Özbəkistanla rəqəmsal hökumət sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Узбекистан обсудили сотрудничество в области цифрового правительства
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    08:15
    Trump: Ukraine deal could have implications for all of Europe
    Other countries
    08:08
    UEFA Conference League: Trabzonspor lose 1-0 to Freiburg at home
    Football
    07:59
    Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca Pact
    Region
    07:43
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid
    Other countries
    07:29
    US expands sanctions against Cuba
    Other countries
    23:54
    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation
    Foreign policy
    23:42
    Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routes
    Foreign policy
    23:23
    Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    23:18
    Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official says
    Region
    All News Feed