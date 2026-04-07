Vance confident Orbán will retain power after election
Other countries
- 07 April, 2026
- 19:25
US Vice President JD Vance said he was confident that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán would retain his post following parliamentary elections, Report informs.
Vance made the remarks at a joint press conference in Budapest with Orbán.
Vance said he was confident Orbán would win the election and that the positive US-Hungary cooperation would continue.
At the same time, the US vice president said Washington was ready to continue working with Hungary's authorities regardless of the election outcome.
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