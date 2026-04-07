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    Vance confident Orbán will retain power after election

    Other countries
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 19:25
    Vance confident Orbán will retain power after election

    US Vice President JD Vance said he was confident that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán would retain his post following parliamentary elections, Report informs.

    Vance made the remarks at a joint press conference in Budapest with Orbán.

    Vance said he was confident Orbán would win the election and that the positive US-Hungary cooperation would continue.

    At the same time, the US vice president said Washington was ready to continue working with Hungary's authorities regardless of the election outcome.

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