Reps from 176 countries register to participate in WUF13 in Baku
Infrastructure
- 02 May, 2026
- 15:35
Representatives from 176 countries have registered to participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Operations Company WUF13.
WUF13 will be held May 17-22 in Baku. The forum is being held in close collaboration between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and aims to share international experience in sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.
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