Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Reps from 176 countries register to participate in WUF13 in Baku

    Infrastructure
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 15:35
    Reps from 176 countries register to participate in WUF13 in Baku

    Representatives from 176 countries have registered to participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Operations Company WUF13.

    WUF13 will be held May 17-22 in Baku. The forum is being held in close collaboration between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and aims to share international experience in sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) Azerbaijan
    WUF13-də qeydiyyatdan keçən ölkələrin sayı 176-ya çatıb
    На участие в WUF13 в Баку зарегистрировались представители 176 стран

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    Reps from 176 countries register to participate in WUF13 in Baku

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