Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Viktor Orbán says Hungary ready to host US-Russia summit

    Other countries
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 18:54
    Viktor Orbán says Hungary ready to host US-Russia summit

    Hungary is ready to host a US-Russia summit on Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said at a joint press conference in Budapest with US Vice President JD Vance, Report informs.

    He said that for such a meeting to take place, the leaders of both countries, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, would need to consider it necessary.

    Orbán added that Hungary is the only practical location in Europe for talks between Putin and Trump. He noted that Trump had previously proposed the idea of a peace summit between the US and Russia and suggested Budapest as the venue. Hungary had agreed, and he said the two countries" leaders had discussed the conditions for the summit, including the level of technical preparation.

    Viktor Orban Hungary Donald Trump
    Viktor Orban: Macarıstan ABŞ-Rusiya sammitinə ev sahibliyi etməyə hazırdır
    Виктор Орбан: Венгрия готова принять саммит США и России

    Latest News

    19:25

    Vance confident Orbán will retain power after election

    Other countries
    19:07
    Photo

    Economic Council and Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Investment Holding convene for joint meeting

    Finance
    18:54

    Viktor Orbán says Hungary ready to host US-Russia summit

    Other countries
    18:42

    Ukraine, Finland discuss security challenges, regional cooperation

    Other countries
    18:33

    Minister: Serbia could be ready to build a nuclear power plant by 2032

    Other countries
    18:21

    Azerbaijan to purchase 100 units of automotive equipment from Belarus for Ministry of Ecology

    Business
    18:01

    Serhiy Nahorniak: Azerbaijani oil supplies to Europe are important for Ukraine

    Other countries
    17:55

    Erdogan condemns Istanbul shooting incident

    Region
    17:49
    Photo

    Baku event highlights mine awareness and youth role in post-war recovery

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed