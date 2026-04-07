Viktor Orbán says Hungary ready to host US-Russia summit
Other countries
- 07 April, 2026
- 18:54
Hungary is ready to host a US-Russia summit on Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said at a joint press conference in Budapest with US Vice President JD Vance, Report informs.
He said that for such a meeting to take place, the leaders of both countries, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, would need to consider it necessary.
Orbán added that Hungary is the only practical location in Europe for talks between Putin and Trump. He noted that Trump had previously proposed the idea of a peace summit between the US and Russia and suggested Budapest as the venue. Hungary had agreed, and he said the two countries" leaders had discussed the conditions for the summit, including the level of technical preparation.
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