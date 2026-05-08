The UAE Air Force launched missile strikes on the port of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran, according to the Iranian agency Fars.

"Sources claim that the territory where the explosion occurred was struck by fighter jets of the United Arab Emirates Air Force," the publication states.

At the same time, the outlet notes that Israel denied involvement in the explosions in the port's territory.

"An Israeli source told the local television channel i24NEWS that Tel Aviv has nothing to do with the events that took place this evening in Iran," Fars writes.