Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Rubio: US efforts to end Russian invasion of Ukraine 'stagnated'

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    • 08 May, 2026
    • 17:24
    Rubio: US efforts to end Russian invasion of Ukraine 'stagnated'

    Washington's efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict have reached a dead end, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told journalists in Italy, Report informs via The Guardian.

    "We've played … tried to play a mediator role in that so far, it has not led to a fruitful outcome for a variety of reasons. We remain prepared to play that role if it can be productive. We don't want to waste our time and invest time and energy on an effort that's not moving forward. But if we see an opportunity to act as a mediator that brings both sides closer to a peace deal, we'd like to see it."

    He says the US sees the continuing war as "a tragedy" with "both sides paying a very heavy price for it, both economic and obviously at a human level."

    "We're prepared to play whatever role we can to bring it to a peaceful diplomatic resolution; unfortunately … those efforts have stagnated, but we always stand ready if those circumstances change."

    Marco Rubio Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Rubio: Vaşinqtonun Rusiya-Ukrayna münaqişəsinin həllinə yönəlik səyləri nəticəsiz qalıb
    Рубио заявил о "застое" в переговорах по Украине

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