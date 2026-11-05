Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routes

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Reliable links between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea could open new opportunities for trade and energy shipments, Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said, Report's Eastern European bureau informs.

Shmyhal, who co-chairs the Azerbaijan–Ukraine Intergovernmental Commission, was speaking at the opening of its 14th meeting.

"We need to prepare future logistics routes from Azerbaijan to Ukraine and onward to Europe through Ukraine. This will be the shortest route, but we need to start preparing now," he said.

Shmyhal stressed that preparations should allow logistics operations to begin as soon as the war ends and fighting in the Black Sea stops.