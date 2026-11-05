Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 23:54
    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation

    Regular dialogue between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is strengthening the partnership between their countries, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Report's Eastern European bureau informs.

    Shahbazov, who co-chairs the Azerbaijan–Ukraine Intergovernmental Commission, was speaking at its 14th meeting. He said the presidents had met several times over the past four years and that Zelenskyy's visit to Azerbaijan in April demonstrated their shared determination to expand cooperation.

    "Our excellent political relations provide a solid foundation for strong economic cooperation. Despite ongoing regional challenges and security constraints, we continue to strengthen economic and trade ties and deliver concrete results that serve the interests of our peoples," he said.

    "In the first eight months of this year, bilateral trade rose by 10.5%, while Azerbaijan's exports to Ukraine increased by 17%. Cumulative bilateral investment reached $513.5 million," Shahbazov said.

    Parviz Shahbazov Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations trade-economic cooperation
    Pərviz Şahbazov: Azərbaycanla Ukraynanın siyasi münasibətləri iqtisadi əməkdaşlıq üçün möhkəm zəmin yaradır
    Шахбазов: Политические связи Баку и Киева - прочная основа для экономического сотрудничества
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