Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca Pact
Region
- 06 November, 2026
- 07:59
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A bill approving the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement (also known as the Mecca Pact) between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has been adopted at a session of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM), Report informs via TRT Haber.
Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement. Under the agreement, an armed attack against any one of the three countries will be considered an attack against all parties to the agreement.
Məkkə sazişinə dair qanun layihəsi TBMM-də təsdiqlənib
Парламент Турции ратифицировал Мекканское соглашение
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