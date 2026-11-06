Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    UEFA Conference League: Trabzonspor lose 1-0 to Freiburg at home

    Football
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 08:08
    UEFA Conference League: Trabzonspor lose 1-0 to Freiburg at home

    The matches of the third round of the UEFA Conference League league phase have been played.

    According to Report, Trabzonspor hosted Freiburg at home, Atalanta faced Kairat in Italy, while Ajax took on Midtjylland in Denmark.

    League Phase, Round 3

    Atalanta (Italy) – Kairat (Kazakhstan) 1–1

    Midtjylland (Denmark) – Ajax (Netherlands) 1–6

    Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) – Inter Escaldes (Andorra) 2–1

    KuPS (Finland) – Gent (Belgium) 0–0

    Lincoln (Gibraltar) – Hajduk (Croatia) 1–0

    Trabzonspor (Türkiye) – Freiburg (Germany) 0–1

    Aarhus (Denmark) – Braga (Portugal) 0–0

    Thun (Switzerland) – Hearts (Scotland) 3–1

    Mjällby (Sweden) – Borac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 2–0

    Monaco (France) – Nordsjælland (Denmark) 2–0

    Copenhagen (Denmark) – Iberia (Georgia) 2–1

    Panathinaikos (Greece) – CSKA (Bulgaria) 2–1

    Lugano (Switzerland) – Žalgiris (Lithuania) 3–0

    Getafe (Spain) – Brighton (England) 0–1

    Twente (Netherlands) – Pafos (Cyprus) 3–1

    Sint-Truiden (Belgium) – Brann (Norway) 1–1

    Universitatea Craiova (Romania) – Egnatia (Albania) 2–0

    Riga (Latvia) – Jablonec (Czechia) 1–1

    UEFA Conference League Football
    UEFA Konfrans Liqası: "Trabzonspor" öz meydanında məğlub olub
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