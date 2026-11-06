UEFA Conference League: Trabzonspor lose 1-0 to Freiburg at home

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The matches of the third round of the UEFA Conference League league phase have been played.

According to Report, Trabzonspor hosted Freiburg at home, Atalanta faced Kairat in Italy, while Ajax took on Midtjylland in Denmark.

League Phase, Round 3

Atalanta (Italy) – Kairat (Kazakhstan) 1–1

Midtjylland (Denmark) – Ajax (Netherlands) 1–6

Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) – Inter Escaldes (Andorra) 2–1

KuPS (Finland) – Gent (Belgium) 0–0

Lincoln (Gibraltar) – Hajduk (Croatia) 1–0

Trabzonspor (Türkiye) – Freiburg (Germany) 0–1

Aarhus (Denmark) – Braga (Portugal) 0–0

Thun (Switzerland) – Hearts (Scotland) 3–1

Mjällby (Sweden) – Borac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 2–0

Monaco (France) – Nordsjælland (Denmark) 2–0

Copenhagen (Denmark) – Iberia (Georgia) 2–1

Panathinaikos (Greece) – CSKA (Bulgaria) 2–1

Lugano (Switzerland) – Žalgiris (Lithuania) 3–0

Getafe (Spain) – Brighton (England) 0–1

Twente (Netherlands) – Pafos (Cyprus) 3–1

Sint-Truiden (Belgium) – Brann (Norway) 1–1

Universitatea Craiova (Romania) – Egnatia (Albania) 2–0

Riga (Latvia) – Jablonec (Czechia) 1–1