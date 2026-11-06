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    US expands sanctions against Cuba

    Other countries
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 07:29
    US expands sanctions against Cuba

    The United States has imposed sanctions on eight entities, two individuals, and five vessels accused of supporting the development of the Cuban economy, Report informs, citing the US Department of State.

    According to the department, these measures target entities involved in oil transportation, state-owned companies specializing in serving Cuba's elite, imports and equipment supplies, as well as suppliers to the Cuban armed forces.

    The list of entities targeted in connection with Cuba includes China National Electronics Import & Export Corporation (CEIEC) and its subsidiary, Beijing H&C Technologies.

    The department clarified that Cuba's ruling elite is amassing resources for its own enrichment while leaving the Cuban people to cope with power outages, fuel shortages and economic stagnation on their own. To maintain this system, the authorities rely on a network of offshore intermediaries, some of which the Department of State is also adding to its sanctions list.

    Sanctions against Cuba US Department of State
    ABŞ Kubaya qarşı sanksiyaları genişləndirib
    США расширили санкции в отношении Кубы
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