Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild Ukraine

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Ukraine has invited Azerbaijani companies to help plan and carry out its reconstruction, Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said, Report's Eastern European bureau informs.

Shmyhal, who co-chairs the Azerbaijan–Ukraine Intergovernmental Commission, said at the opening of its 14th meeting that Ukraine's reconstruction and modernization were among the commission's main priorities.

"Despite the risks posed by the war and the logistical and other challenges, we are inviting companies from Azerbaijan to take part," he said.