Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official says

Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November as part of a humanitarian initiative led by US first lady Melania Trump, Russian presidential commissioner for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova said, Report informs, citing Russian media.

"We are working with the US first lady to prepare the next round of family reunifications in November. We plan to help nine children who want to return to their relatives in Ukraine," Lvova-Belova wrote on social media.

She was commenting on a November 5 meeting at the White House, where Trump and representatives from Russia and Ukraine discussed humanitarian issues, including reuniting children with their families.

Lvova-Belova said her office was working with international partners on the reunifications at Russian President Vladimir Putin's direction. She thanked Trump for her personal involvement and support in helping the children return to their relatives.