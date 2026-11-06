Trump: Ukraine deal could have implications for all of Europe

US President Donald Trump has announced a deal concerning Ukraine that could have implications for the whole of Europe.

According to Report, he made the remarks to journalists during a document-signing ceremony at the White House.

"There"s going to be an agreement. It"s going to be a big agreement, and it"s going to involve more than Ukraine," Trump said, adding that the effort could include "all of Europe".

The US leader also stated that the war in Ukraine would come to an end soon, adding that efforts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine were progressing and that it would be brought to a close fairly soon.

Earlier, Rapporteur said that the US and NATO discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with Kyiv on Thursday. Representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the European Commission also took part in the talks.