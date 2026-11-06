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    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid

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    • 06 November, 2026
    • 07:43
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid

    Ukraine has not received $16 billion in assistance from the United States that was stipulated under previous agreements and decisions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with TSN, Report informs.

    "We need to raise the issue that $16 billion from previous agreements and decisions has been suspended, while another $16 billion has not been allocated. Regardless of the circumstances, we are grateful for everything that has been provided, but Ukraine must fight for at least this money," he said.

    According to Zelenskyy, Kyiv must quickly establish dialogue with new political forces in the United States while maintaining bipartisan support from both Democrats and Republicans.

    "Taking into account the redistribution of political forces (in US politics – ed.), we need to establish the dialogue properly. Our chances of receiving additional assistance from the United States may now increase," the Ukrainian leader concluded.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Humanitarian aid United States of America (USA) Ukraine
    Zelenski: Ukrayna ABŞ-nin vəd etdiyi 16 milyard dollarlıq yardımı almayıb
    Зеленский: Украина не получила обещанные США $16 млрд помощи
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