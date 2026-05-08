US hit Iranian military installations in response to attacks against its destroyers
Other countries
- 08 May, 2026
- 09:32
The US military hit Iranian defense installations in response to attacks against its destroyers crossing the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, Report informs.
The US "eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking US forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes," CENTCOM said on X.
"CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces," it added.
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