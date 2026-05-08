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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    US hit Iranian military installations in response to attacks against its destroyers

    Other countries
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 09:32
    US hit Iranian military installations in response to attacks against its destroyers

    The US military hit Iranian defense installations in response to attacks against its destroyers crossing the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, Report informs.

    The US "eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking US forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes," CENTCOM said on X.

    "CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces," it added.

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Iranian attacks Strait of Hormuz
    CENTCOM İranın hərbi obyektlərinə zərbələr endirildiyini təsdiqləyib - YENİLƏNİB
    В CENTCOM подтвердили удары по военным объектам Ирана - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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